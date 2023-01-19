OBIT - Sharon Reeve Alfano.png

Sharon Reeve Alfano was born on Oct. 8, 1943, in Saginaw, Michigan, to Perc Albert Reeve and Verda Parkin. Sharon was the oldest of eight children. She had one brother (Perc) and six sisters (Onalee, Shirley, Kaye, Ronda, Susan, and Amy) whom she loved dearly. Perc and Verda instilled in their children the importance of hard work and service. After graduating from Arthur Hill High School, Sharon left Michigan to go to Logan, Utah, to attend college at Utah State University. She loved being an Aggie! Little did she know that decades later, four of her grandchildren would also attend USU and several of them would benefit from the USU Legacy Scholarship because she was an alumna.

After graduating from Utah State University with a degree in education, Sharon had two job offers to teach elementary school. One offer was in Alaska and the other in Oakland, California. She accepted the teaching position in sunny California where she met the love of her life (Joseph Victor Alfano) when he needed a last-minute piano player. Sharon’s roommate volunteered her to be the piano substitute and set up the meeting at a local bar. Joe was instantly intrigued by Sharon because she ordered a Shirley Temple - and they’ve been making music together ever since. They were married on Aug. 17, 1968, in Saginaw, Michigan. She loved becoming part of the Alfano family (Joe, Josie, Phil, Marie, Mondo, and Nona) and learning their Italian traditions. They began their married life in Castro Valley, California, but soon were able to build their first home in Pleasanton, California, only 15 miles away. Together, they had three children (Christine, Michael, and Elizabeth) and being a mother came naturally to Sharon. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for her three children or their spouses (Devin, Nicole, and Steve).