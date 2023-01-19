Sharon Reeve Alfano was born on Oct. 8, 1943, in Saginaw, Michigan, to Perc Albert Reeve and Verda Parkin. Sharon was the oldest of eight children. She had one brother (Perc) and six sisters (Onalee, Shirley, Kaye, Ronda, Susan, and Amy) whom she loved dearly. Perc and Verda instilled in their children the importance of hard work and service. After graduating from Arthur Hill High School, Sharon left Michigan to go to Logan, Utah, to attend college at Utah State University. She loved being an Aggie! Little did she know that decades later, four of her grandchildren would also attend USU and several of them would benefit from the USU Legacy Scholarship because she was an alumna.
After graduating from Utah State University with a degree in education, Sharon had two job offers to teach elementary school. One offer was in Alaska and the other in Oakland, California. She accepted the teaching position in sunny California where she met the love of her life (Joseph Victor Alfano) when he needed a last-minute piano player. Sharon’s roommate volunteered her to be the piano substitute and set up the meeting at a local bar. Joe was instantly intrigued by Sharon because she ordered a Shirley Temple - and they’ve been making music together ever since. They were married on Aug. 17, 1968, in Saginaw, Michigan. She loved becoming part of the Alfano family (Joe, Josie, Phil, Marie, Mondo, and Nona) and learning their Italian traditions. They began their married life in Castro Valley, California, but soon were able to build their first home in Pleasanton, California, only 15 miles away. Together, they had three children (Christine, Michael, and Elizabeth) and being a mother came naturally to Sharon. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for her three children or their spouses (Devin, Nicole, and Steve).
Sharon’s parents and siblings loved visiting Joe and Sharon in California, especially during Michigan winters. Sharon loved entertaining family and friends at her home. She made her house a gathering place where she served a big pot of spaghetti every Saturday night keeping all the teenagers fed. Each holiday, she transformed her home. For Easter, Halloween and Christmas, the decorations were always over the top. Friends and family still reminisce about dressing up for the Nativity each Christmas, singing the 12 Days of Christmas and Mr. Willoby’s Christmas Tree.
Sharon enjoyed canning and baking. Some of her favorites were neon-green sweet pickles and applesauce made from her apple tree. She was known for her hot fudge sauce, cream puffs, lemon meringue pies (Uncle Mondo’s favorite), homemade lollipops, parmesan rolls, and making root beer in a brand-new garbage can for the 4th of July. She loved to sew and made many of her children’s Halloween costumes, prom and homecoming dresses. She loved living in California with its gold or green hills (depending on the season) and going to the ocean in Monterey. She also enjoyed teaching her children how to catch crabs off the pier in Pacifica and going camping in Del Valle. Sharon loved shopping. She taught her daughters how to sneak in the shopping bags so their dad wouldn’t see their new purchases! And you better believe she taught her only granddaughter the joys of shopping too.
If you knew Sharon, you always knew you were loved. She was a beloved piano teacher. Her students not only learned to play the piano but benefited from her love, friendship, and “free counseling” sessions. She was also a favorite primary teacher and primary pianist. She loved sharing her musical talent with others. For years she wrote the Pleasanton 1st Ward’s Christmas program. Joe conducted the choir, and she was the pianist. Her membership and testimony of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was important to her. She was proud of her pioneer heritage and grateful for the sacrifices they had made on her behalf.
Sharon excelled in being a grandma. Her grandchildren (Tyler, Jake, Joey, Emily, Matty, and Luke) loved her dearly too! Grandma Sharon loved spoiling her six grandchildren. Highlights were sleepovers at Grandma’s house where you got to stay up way past midnight, going to Shadow Cliffs to chase geese and play in the dirt, driving to Livermore to watch the llamas, or watching construction trucks in action along with the occasional late night shopping excursions to Target. Her great-grandchild (James Fisher) would always make her smile when they FaceTimed together. She was also blessed with many nephews and nieces whom she adored dearly.
