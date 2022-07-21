Shelly Dawn Meyer was born June 7, 1961, in Los Angeles, California to Merlin and Wilma Meyer. She passed peacefully at the age of 60, with a smile on her face, on June 6, 2022, just one day shy of her 61st birthday.
Shelly moved with her family from LA to Fremont and then to Livermore in 1968. Shelly graduated from Granada High School. She worked until her daughter Savanna was born. She enjoyed volunteering at Open Heart Kitchen and enjoyed getting to know the people she met. She was welcoming and was a good listener. She was always there for family. She was hospitable, and when a friend needed a place to stay and a meal, she would put them up and make sure they were fed. She loved to do crafts and knit. Mom’s favorite song was “Wind Beneath My Wings” by Bette Midler, and her favorite movie was “Beaches.” She enjoyed spending time with her dog, Domino. Time with Mom, her laugh and her smile will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her loving daughter Savanna Meyer of Livermore, California; sister Lorri Meyer of Livermore, California; and brother Charles Meyer of Anchorage, Alaska; nephew, Charles; Gage Meyer; and five other nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service on July 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Church in Livermore, California.