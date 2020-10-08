Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 21, at age 93.
She was the younger of three sisters born in Minnesota to George and Teresa Bailey. Her youth was spent in the Minnesota cities of Hibbing and Duluth, and the family later moved to Berkeley.
She was happily married for 60 years to Albert M. Garcia, until he passed in 2009. They lived a short time in San Lorenzo, California before settling in Livermore in 1956, where they made many friends and were active in St. Michael’s Parish and other organizations.
Shirley is survived by her sister, Betty; her four children, Kathleen, Teresa, Steven, and Mickey; six grandchildren, JT, Mia, Dillon, Matthew, Gina, and Lisa; and three great-grandchildren, Liam, Briggs and Parks. Due to Covid restrictions, the family will hold a private service.