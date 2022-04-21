Shirley Marie Rambow

Long-time Livermore resident Shirley M. Rambow passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Vineyards Healthcare Center. Shirley never really recovered from a stroke that she suffered Feb. 17.
Shirley lived an incredible life. She was born in Las Vegas, New Mexico and lived there with her parents until her father passed away.
While Shirley was in high school, Avis Rambow from North Muskegon, Michigan brought her son Carl with her while she studied for her master’s degree at Highlands University in Las Vegas. Carl met Shirley and they fell in love.
Five years following her father’s death, Shirley’s mother passed away, leaving Shirley and her sister (Diane) orphans. The girls had an aunt and uncle, Mildred and Clarence Keene, living in Livermore, so once Shirley graduated from high school, the girls moved to Livermore.
Carl graduated from high school and attended California Institute of Technology (CalTech) in Pasadena. He and Shirley were married June 27, 1952, in Pasadena. Following their honeymoon in Santa Barbara they settled in Pasadena while he finished his bachelor’s degree.
Carl was a lieutenant in the Navy, so following his graduation, his orders were to Guam. Shirley was sent over on a ship, while he flew. They were in Guam for a few years, then received orders to Bremerton, Washington. Carl insisted that he be allowed to go to Washington on a ship, because as he put it, “My wife, who is NOT in the Navy, has spent more time on board a ship than I have!”
In Bremerton, Shirley gave birth to a son, Michael.
Once Carl was out of the Navy, the family moved back to Pasadena where he earned a master’s degree at CalTech. The family was growing again, and Carl decided he wanted yet another degree, so the three moved to Madison, Wisconsin for him to work on his Ph.D. David was born in Madison 16 months after Michael.
Midway through the second year of his Ph.D. program, Shirley was expecting again. When Carl graduated, he had two job offers. He chose Standard Oil of California and the family of four moved with their dog to Southern California where Barbara was born.
Shirley now had three children and a husband that ADORED his family.
Summer vacations were spent camping in a large, square, green canvas tent. They bought a canoe and went on the water a lot. Eventually they bought a ski boat. The boys learned to waterski.
They moved a lot between 1960 and 1967, from Southern California to Pullman, Washington, to Altadena, California to Bainbridge Island, Washington to Moraga, California and back to Southern California.
In 1962, they were living in Altadena. The people who lived on the other side of the next-door neighbors had two kids near the Rambow kids’ ages, and the wife and Shirley became FAST friends. Carolyn was Shirley’s best friend from 1962 till her death. They used to go shopping, or as Carl called it, “Competitive Spending,” together.
In March of 1970, Carl passed away and Shirley was left with three pre-teenagers. She moved her family of four (and the dog!) to Twin Falls, Idaho, to be near Diane. During that time, Shirley went to College of Southern Idaho and earned an AA in Library Science. She worked for the Idaho State Department of Probation and Parole as a Pre-Sentence Investigator.
When Diane moved to Livermore in 1976, Shirley, Dave and Barbara followed suit in January of 1977. Shirley volunteered for many years at Valley Memorial Hospital in Livermore. She went to work in 1990 for KMI Services as a receptionist.
In 1999, she started a small business making gift baskets. Shirley made the most GORGEOUS hand-tied bows! EVERY basket had a “Shirley bow” on it. One year she had her knee replaced and was in a rehab hospital. It was Easter Sunday, and she had an order for 12 baskets for Administrative Professionals’ Day. Barbara showed up at the rehab hospital and Shirley made those bows for the gifts. She was NOT about to let those gifts go out with a store-bought bow, even being in the hospital!
In 2003, she suffered a TIA that set her back a little but didn’t stop her. That August, David passed away on Lake Berryessa. She reeled but found the strength to stand back up and keep on going.
Shirley went to MANY International Association of Administrative Professionals meetings, both Chapter and California Division level. She was named “Chapter Mom” and would do anything she could to help with chapter or division tasks.
In 2010, at the California Division Annual Meeting in Pleasanton, she was presented with a name tag proclaiming that she was the California “Division Mom!” She was stunned to receive this and truly relished that honor.
In 2021, Shirley, Barbara and Diane went to Twin Falls for Diane’s granddaughter’s wedding. Shirley didn’t feel well the morning of the wedding and ended up in the hospital. She came back to California on July 1, and went directly to a nursing home in Livermore, where she remained the rest of her days.
Shirley is survived by her loving sister Diane Reinstein, son Michael and his wife Deborah, daughter Barbara Rambow, and six nephews and nieces. She will be missed by all who knew her, but we know that she is in a better place, surrounded by her parents, her in-laws, her husband, and her son.
A memorial will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 27150 Wilkinson Way, Tracy, on Saturday, April 23 at 11 a.m. Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/95362072713