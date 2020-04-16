Shirley Dunlap, 88, passed away March 27, 2020, with her daughter, granddaughter and son-in-law by her side. Born to "Shorty" and Elsie Echols in Corpus Christi, Texas, on June 2, 1931, she moved to Fremont, California, with her husband David and three children, David, Diane and Ronald "Dale," in 1959. She will be forever missed, but we rejoice that she is at home with her Lord.