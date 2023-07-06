Shirley J. Nofsinger, age 90, died peacefully in her home on November 8, 2022, surrounded by close family and friends. Shirley was born July 18, 1932, to Robert and Esther Broce in Salina, Kansas. She is survived by her two children and two granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Nofsinger.
Shirley was born and raised in Salina, Kansas where she attended Wesleyan College. She and her husband, Richard Moore, moved to Livermore, California in 1958 where they started a family. While raising her children, Shirley worked in administrative positions. After 20 years, she retired from upper management at General Electric.
Shirley was an accomplished musician; she played the piano, organ, bells and sang in the choir at the Livermore Valley Christian Center. Shirley was a member of a local sorority devoted to friendship and sisterhood.
After retiring from GE in 1998, Shirley and her husband, Donald Nofsinger, moved back to Salina to be closer to family. While attending to aging parents, she and Don continued their musical interests playing and singing in their local church. Shirley and Don enjoyed traveling throughout their years together, especially enjoying the California wine country, Hawaii, Europe, and many short destination trips in the mid-west.
Shirley adored her children and one of her greatest joys was spending time with her beautiful granddaughters.
Good natured, joyful, and vivacious, Shirley made and kept friends wherever she went. Family and friends alike were the grateful beneficiaries of her fun and playful spirit.
Shirley is deeply missed by her children, Michelle Moore (Bradlee Welton) of Richmond, California and Tyler Moore of Boulder, Colorado and by her two grandchildren, Madeline Moore of Boulder, Colorado and Sarah Moore of Seattle, Washington.
Shirley Nofsinger was placed to rest in Salina, Kansas with her brother, Bruce Broce, and her parents. She is forever loved and missed. May she rest in Peace.