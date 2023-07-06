OBIT - Shirley Nofsinger.jpg

Shirley J. Nofsinger, age 90, died peacefully in her home on November 8, 2022, surrounded by close family and friends. Shirley was born July 18, 1932, to Robert and Esther Broce in Salina, Kansas. She is survived by her two children and two granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Nofsinger.

Shirley was born and raised in Salina, Kansas where she attended Wesleyan College. She and her husband, Richard Moore, moved to Livermore, California in 1958 where they started a family. While raising her children, Shirley worked in administrative positions. After 20 years, she retired from upper management at General Electric.