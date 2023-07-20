OBIT - Shirley Roberta Meadors.jpg

Shirley Roberta Meadors passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the age of 90, after a brief illness and surrounded by her two sons.

Shirley was born Dec 2, 1932, on the Vasco Grant, and spent her entire life there and in Pleasanton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville "Dusty" Meadors. 