Shirley Roberta Meadors passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the age of 90, after a brief illness and surrounded by her two sons.
Shirley was born Dec 2, 1932, on the Vasco Grant, and spent her entire life there and in Pleasanton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville "Dusty" Meadors.
She graduated from Livermore High School and attended classes at Chabot College. Shirley worked for many years at Lawrence Livermore Laboratory (the "Rad Lab") as a secure document librarian. She enjoyed travel and the occasional bus tour to Reno for entertainment, and was an engaged caretaker of many animals, including her cats.
She is survived by sons Robert Miller of Yonkers, New York; Charles Miller of Colorado; nephew James Lewis of Tahoe, and granddaughter Caitlin of Ukiah. A private family graveside service will be held on July 27 at noon in Roselawn Cemetery in Livermore.
