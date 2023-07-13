OBIT - Silvia Miranda Castro.jpg

Surrounded by her loved ones after a long battle with cancer, Silvia Miranda went home to God and the loved ones that preceded her on March 23, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Anastacio, and her children, the light of her life: Angelica (Jose) Somoza, Michael Castro, Silvia (Brett) Neal, Roselynn (Darryl) Nixon, Anthony Castro; four grandchildren: Rafael, Isabella, Violet and Jadzia. She is survived by her father, Enrique, brothers Mario and Henry and sisters Alicia and Caroline, countless cousins, many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends who are forever grateful for the gifts of time, love, wisdom and support she offered to her family. A private service to celebrate the life of Silvia was held on July 8, 2023, at her home in Livermore. Please contact any family member for information.