Skylar (age 12), a ray of sunshine, suddenly died June 15, 2020, from a seizure. She had autism, was non-verbal and had severe food allergies but was always happy and could sing every word to a song.

Skylar was born Nov. 6, 2007, to parents Robin Duffy of Oakley, California and Harold “Lee” Duffy of Reno, Nevada. Sky lived in Oakley with her mom Robin and brother Austin Duffy. They also lived in Livermore 2012-2016, before returning back to Oakley.