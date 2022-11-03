Skylar (age 12), a ray of sunshine, suddenly died June 15, 2020, from a seizure. She had autism, was non-verbal and had severe food allergies but was always happy and could sing every word to a song.
Skylar was born Nov. 6, 2007, to parents Robin Duffy of Oakley, California and Harold “Lee” Duffy of Reno, Nevada. Sky lived in Oakley with her mom Robin and brother Austin Duffy. They also lived in Livermore 2012-2016, before returning back to Oakley.
Skylar loved playing basketball and would steal anyone’s ball who’d let her. She was also a huge Disney fan and especially loved Goofy. One of her favorite things was playing her acoustic guitar with John Menor and singing “All You Need is Love” and filling our home with love.
Sky was especially close to her grandparents Garland and Mary Smith of Livermore, whom she called Nene and Poppa, and also her uncle Chris Smith of Martinez. Skylar’s aunt Theresa Blair and cousins Rachel, Emily and Katrina Blair of Livermore were also close to her. Skylar’s other favorite people were the special education teachers and aides at the Lynn Center in Pittsburg, California, Croce elementary in Livermore, Altamont Creek in Livermore, Marilyn in Livermore, Almond Grove in Oakley and O’Hara Park Middle School of Oakley, California.
Please join us for her Celebration of Life on what would’ve been her 15th birthday this Sunday, November 6 from noon to 3 p.m. at Crockett Park in Oakley.