Born in El Salvador to Abraham Martinez and Maria Josefina Cruz, Sonia Martinez, 64, died on Sept. 7, 2021, of natural causes.
She is survived by her four children, Elsy Rivas, Elisa -Carito- Beltran (Juan), Carlos Rivas (Patricia) and Silvia Acosta (Erik); and her grandchildren, Monica, Emilio, Tamia, Lola, Stella and Mateo. As a grandmother, she took every opportunity to spoil her grandchildren.
At a young age, Sonia moved with her family to Sonsonate, El Salvador, and showed early signs that she would be her own boss as an adult by helping with her dad's bakery and her mother's restaurant until she opened her own restaurant before turning 20.
Sonia then moved to Livermore where she lived for the past 20 years and also started working for herself. Due to her outgoing personality, hard work and commitment, she was able to increase her clientele.
Her faith made her an active member of her church and she connected with many people, and she was always willing to lend a helping hand when needed.
Sonia is also survived by her beloved sisters, Ana, Dina, and Elsa; brothers, Jorge, Salvador, Oswaldo, and Hugo; and many nephews and nieces.
A memorial mass is scheduled for Sept. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Michael's Church, 458 Maple St., in Livermore, with visitation taking place from 3 to 6 p.m., on the same day at Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Ave., in Livermore. A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at 11 a.m., on The Church of God Vida Abundante, 501 N P St., in Livermore, with burial to follow at St. Michael's Cemetery.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Martinez family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.