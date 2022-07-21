Stanley Hans Christensen, a life-long resident of Livermore, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Avondale Villa Skilled Nursing Facility in Livermore. He was 77.
Stan was born September 7, 1944, and he was proud to be a 3rd-generation Livermorian.
After graduating from Livermore High, Stan spent the next two years in the U.S. Army, where he spent part of his training in Alaska. Upon discharge from the Army, Stan worked at Wente Brothers Winery for the next several years. His next endeavor was developing his business, S&M Company, with a friend, where he was an excellent welder and fabricator in demand by many Livermore Valley individuals and companies.
Stan was an accomplished gunsmith. He was a proud member of the Livermore Rod and Gun Club, where he was an expert marksman and enjoyed clay pigeon competitions.
Some of Stan's favorite times were spent sitting around the kitchen table with family and friends solving world problems. He loved listening to country/western music and watching old western movies, especially those starring Roy Rogers. He was an avid reader of Louis L'Amour books and any book about old west history.
Stanley is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rae Christensen. He will be sadly missed by all of his cousins and many, many old Livermore Valley friends.
Private services will be held through Callaghan Mortuary, Livermore.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer’s Association of Northern California would be greatly appreciated: 2290 North First Street, Suite 101, San Jose, California 95131 or https://www.alz.org/norcal.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Christensen family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.