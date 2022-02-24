Ross Shepherd of Tracy, California, died surrounded with love by his family on Jan. 25, 2022.
Born in Pittsburg to Ross and Erma Shepherd, he attended Pittsburg High School. After graduation Stan joined the U.S. Navy and met his wife Bernice (Cussimanio) who he was lovingly married to for 64 years.
During that time Stan and Bea had two sons, Stanley Rae and Ronald. The family relocated to California and built a wonderful life there. Stan loved all sports, but one place you could find him was on the Springtown Golf Course. Stan's favorite thing other than golf was watching his five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren grow. He will be greatly missed by his family.
