Stanley William Rohrbacker, aged 57, of Livermore, suffered a heart attack on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, while camping with friends. He died later that day after being Medivacked by helicopter to a Modesto hospital.
Born on April 11, 1965, in Plainfield, New Jersey, he was predeceased by his mother June Marky Rohrbacker, his father Stanley A. Rohrbacker and his aunt Geraldine Marky. He is survived by his four children; Katelynn Rohrbacker and Logan Rohrbacker of Dublin, Sarah Ann Harvey of Portland, Oregon and Gage Rohrbacker of Lake Tahoe; sister Lynn Rohrbacker Johnson (Garrett) of Bridgewater, New Jersey; sister Valerie Rohrbacker Chambres (Kevin) of Kendall Park, New Jersey; sister Caroline Rohrbacker Stauers (Ivar) of Indian Land, South Carolina; three loving nieces Michelle Johnson Dietrich (Jimmy), Kelsey Johnson and Gillian Chambres; aunt Corrine Marky Hann; and stepmother Rosemarie Rohrbacker.
Many loving friends, cousins and stepsiblings all over the country are mourning his passing.
Bill (Stan, as others knew him) grew up the youngest of four. After losing his mom at an early age, he became especially close to his three older sisters and his two maternal aunts. He was loyal to those he loved and was loved by anyone who knew him. He died far too young, full of joy for life.
Remember Bill by having a beer in his honor while watching a Miami Dolphins game. Feel his presence when you use duct tape to fix things around the house, eat jarred peanut butter with a spoon or go camping.
Bill would tell you to love your pets with your whole heart, vacation often, do everything you can to help family and friends, listen to Howard Stern, watch TV shows with your children and sisters, crack inappropriate jokes, go shooting with buddies, go all out on decorating for Christmas, befriend your neighbors and always tell the people in your life you love them.
For 25+ years, Bill was a mechanical designer in the Livermore area and was deeply respected by his colleagues for his knowledge, dedication and loyalty.
A memorial service was held at Callaghan Mortuary in Livermore on Nov. 11, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Best Friends Animal Society (www.bestfriends.org) or your favorite pet charity in Bill's memory. He will be in our hearts forever.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Rohrbacker family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.