Stanley William Rohrbacker, aged 57, of Livermore, suffered a heart attack on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, while camping with friends. He died later that day after being Medivacked by helicopter to a Modesto hospital.

Born on April 11, 1965, in Plainfield, New Jersey, he was predeceased by his mother June Marky Rohrbacker, his father Stanley A. Rohrbacker and his aunt Geraldine Marky. He is survived by his four children; Katelynn Rohrbacker and Logan Rohrbacker of Dublin, Sarah Ann Harvey of Portland, Oregon and Gage Rohrbacker of Lake Tahoe; sister Lynn Rohrbacker Johnson (Garrett) of Bridgewater, New Jersey; sister Valerie Rohrbacker Chambres (Kevin) of Kendall Park, New Jersey; sister Caroline Rohrbacker Stauers (Ivar) of Indian Land, South Carolina; three loving nieces Michelle Johnson Dietrich (Jimmy), Kelsey Johnson and Gillian Chambres; aunt Corrine Marky Hann; and stepmother Rosemarie Rohrbacker.