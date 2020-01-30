Stephen M. Sullivan

Stephen “Sully” Michael Sullivan died Jan. 21. He was born May 23, 1958, in San Jose, California, to Stanley and Irene Sullivan. Growing up in Livermore, California, he attended Granada High School, where he once held the school record for pole vaulting. While Steve enjoyed cycling and the outdoors, his true love was rock ’n’ roll. He worked at Orchard Supply Hardware for more than 30 years. His home was always filled with laughter, music, BBQ chicken wings, and the San Francisco Giants or 49ers.
He is survived by his wife, Melody Whicher Sullivan; his children, Daniel, Kathleen, John, and Shane Sullivan; his mother, Irene Sullivan; three step-daughters, Brittany, Jessica, and Ashley Whicher; older sister, Linda (Michael) Attebery; younger sister, Theresa (Jerry) Horton; and four nieces, Andrea and Beth Attebery, and Sara and Caitlyn Horton.
A Celebration of Life was held on Sunday, Jan. 26, at The Livermore-Pleasanton Elks Lodge in Livermore.