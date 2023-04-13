OBIT - Stephen Michael Roberts.jpg

Stephen Roberts, 71, of Pleasanton, California passed away peacefully on March 30. Stephen was a kind, loving soul who loved singing in choirs, played basketball, loved the Warriors and 49ers as well as the U of A Wildcats. He also loved cars and trains and enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, walking, gardening, running, lifting weights and greeting others with his gentle ‘hello’ wherever he went.  On daily walks, he even looked forward to greeting the neighborhood animals which always came running to him.  

Stephen comes from a large family and is survived by his wife Rebecca, his son Chad (Tina), his daughter Michelle (Dave) and his two grandsons Makai and Neiko; his brothers and sisters Diana (Jim), Danny, Vernon (Marge), Ron (Debbie), Suzette (David), Laura, John (Jodi), as well as his mother-in-law Nancy and brothers-in-law Glen (Rita, James, and Matthew), and Douglas, along with several nieces and nephews.