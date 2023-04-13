Stephen Roberts, 71, of Pleasanton, California passed away peacefully on March 30. Stephen was a kind, loving soul who loved singing in choirs, played basketball, loved the Warriors and 49ers as well as the U of A Wildcats. He also loved cars and trains and enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, walking, gardening, running, lifting weights and greeting others with his gentle ‘hello’ wherever he went. On daily walks, he even looked forward to greeting the neighborhood animals which always came running to him.
Stephen comes from a large family and is survived by his wife Rebecca, his son Chad (Tina), his daughter Michelle (Dave) and his two grandsons Makai and Neiko; his brothers and sisters Diana (Jim), Danny, Vernon (Marge), Ron (Debbie), Suzette (David), Laura, John (Jodi), as well as his mother-in-law Nancy and brothers-in-law Glen (Rita, James, and Matthew), and Douglas, along with several nieces and nephews.
Stephen was preceded in death by his father Daniel Paul Roberts and his mother Dorothy Marie Roberts.
Stephen was born in Bloomington, Indiana. As a young boy, the family moved to Tucson, Arizona where he went to school and graduated from Palo Verde High School and later attended some years at Simpson University. He worked in the family roofing business and later served in the US Navy for two years. In the 1980’s, Stephen was hired by Bank of America as a technician and moved to Livermore, California and retired in 2017.
Stephen was a beautiful Christian man who attended and served churches all his life. He started going to Trinity Baptist church in the late 1990s where he met his future wife, Rebecca. They were married over 20 years and lived in Pleasanton, California. Stephen was a loving husband and made their house a home.
Thank you to pastors, friends and families for your phone calls, prayers, and visits as well as to the staff at Bethany Homes in Livermore, Kaiser and Hope Hospice as Stephen peacefully entered into heaven.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at New Beginnings Church, 170 Lindbergh Ave., Livermore, California at 11 a.m.