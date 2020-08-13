Steve Miller of Livermore passed away in the presence of his loving family on July 29, 2020.
Steve was born in Oakland on Jan. 17, 1948, the son of Rosina Annalora and Bearl Edward Miller. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from San Jose State College, majoring in mathematics with a minor in psychology. After completing his teaching credential in math and science, he taught math in secondary schools in Northern California. Later, he founded Steve Miller Professional Painting.
On Oct. 5, 2000, he fell from a ladder while painting a house and suffered a spinal cord injury. Steve lived a joyful and productive life despite quadriplegia for nearly 20 years. He taught and tutored math, managed his family’s household and parented three children. Prior to his injury, Steve was active in community theater, where he appeared in numerous musicals. He and his wife Linda enjoyed west coast swing and other ballroom dancing.
Following his injury, he ran for the Livermore School Board and served on the Wheels Access Advisory Committee. Steve and Linda attended Crosswinds Church, where Steve sang in the choir from his wheelchair. Steve radiated optimism and sported a T-shirt saying, “Too Blessed to be Stressed.”
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Linda Young-Miller, Ph.D.; son, David (Erin) Miller; daughters, Debra Miller and Lara Rose Miller; sister, Paula Cobbett (Sherry Crawford); and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by his father, mother, brother Carl Miller, and sister Berylanne Shoaf.
Visitation was held at Callaghan Mortuary Chapel. A private graveside service was held at Roselawn Cemetery where Steve was interred. A celebration of life followed at his home, Donations in lieu of flowers may go to Christopher Reeve Foundation (christopherreeve.org), Joni and Friends (joniandfriends.org) or Crosswinds Church, 1660 Freisman Road, Livermore, CA, 94551.