Steven Alan Keeler Jr passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, in Pioneer, California at the age of 57. He was born in Concord, California on July 29, 1964, a son of Steven Alan Keeler Sr. and the late Patricia Wood. Steve is survived by his wife, Susan Keeler of Pioneer, California; daughter, Sarah (Derrick) Engkvist of Livermore, California; son, Ryan (Tina) Keeler of Anderson, California; sister, Danielle (David) Rodrigues of Oakdale, California; and brother, Richard (Laura) Keeler of Livermore, California. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Daniel, Desiree, Mikey, Brice and Persayis; nephews, Noah, Aiden, Jacob and Joey.
Steve grew up in the Hayward area graduating from James Logan High School Union City in 1983. After high school, he worked as a final line repairman for NUMMI for 26 years and then as an HVAC technician for 10 years. He was always hands-on and could fix anything.
Steve moved to Livermore, California in 1990 where he met and married his wife, Susan. He helped her start her dream business: Livermore Valley Florist. For over 20 years, they created a thriving, family-run floral business. Together they raised their children and had a beautiful 30 years of marriage filled with love, laughter and wagging tails. Steve enjoyed riding; he was the vice president of the Limited Iron Motorcycle Club in Oakland. He loved being outdoors — fishing, hunting, four-wheel driving and camping — but mostly spending time with his friends and family. Steve’s dream was to always retire in the mountains and live out his life surrounded by pine trees and loved ones. Although only living in Pioneer for a brief time, his life goal was accomplished.
Steve can be remembered for always bringing a smile into any room, having the best stories, and being a family man. He was a thoughtful and generous person filled with integrity and love. He lived a life that was well respected by all who knew him. Steve was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend to all. A celebration of life will be announced by the family and be held at a later date. Contributions can be made in Steven’s name to STARS at P.O. Box 208 Jackson, California 95642. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.