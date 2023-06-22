OBIT - Steven Lawrence Alvillar.jpg

Steven unexpectedly passed away while sleeping on June 10, 2023. He was born on March 13, 1983, in Hayward, California. He lived in Livermore where he graduated from Granada High School in 2001. He then attended Las Positas Community College where he earned his AA and transferred to San Francisco State where he earned his BA in Childhood Education. In 2021 he moved to Hammond, Oregon where he quickly became Mr. Astoria.

He leaves behind a huge amount of family and friends that will love and miss him dearly. He always had a huge heart, loved his cousins and friends. He was our personal big ol’ ‘teddy bear.’