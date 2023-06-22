Steven unexpectedly passed away while sleeping on June 10, 2023. He was born on March 13, 1983, in Hayward, California. He lived in Livermore where he graduated from Granada High School in 2001. He then attended Las Positas Community College where he earned his AA and transferred to San Francisco State where he earned his BA in Childhood Education. In 2021 he moved to Hammond, Oregon where he quickly became Mr. Astoria.
He leaves behind a huge amount of family and friends that will love and miss him dearly. He always had a huge heart, loved his cousins and friends. He was our personal big ol’ ‘teddy bear.’
Left to carry on his legacy are Michael Alvillar-father, Denise Alvillar-mother, his brothers-Robert, Eric and Bryon Alvillar. His sister-in-law- Rochelle Alvillar, his grandmothers- Hilda Alvillar and Jackie Partain. His seven aunts and uncles- Debbie and Frank Martinez, Kim Thien, Shawn Alvillar, Janet and Scott Mullaly, Marie Frager-Partain. Also, his nephews Alex and Nicolas, and his 21 cousins-Brittany and Bobby Williams and their three children Bo, Levi and Anderson; Alex and Amber Alvillar, Benjamin Alvillar, Christina Martinez, Andrew Thien, Lindsey Thien, Janelle and Grant Cysewski, Melissa and Kollin Wadsack, Kyle Mullaly, Hailey and Shane Milburn, Brody Beck, Colton Beck and all of his many loving friends.
He was a restaurant manager at ‘By the Sea’ in both Seaside and Astoria, Oregon. He loved music and had a large music album collection. He also enjoyed wrestling and the Oakland A’s, but most of all he loved being with his family and friends.
A celebration of life for Steven will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at one of his favorite local Livermore bars, R Place, from 1 – 4 p.m.