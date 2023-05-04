OBIT - Steven Peter Sanders.jpg

Steven “Steve” Sanders passed away peacefully surrounded by his siblings on April 25, 2023, after a year and a half battle with cancer. Steve fought hard and valiantly to beat his illness and was taken from us too soon at only 58.

Steve was born in Roswell, New Mexico on Sept. 14, 1964, fighting his way into our world six weeks prematurely, as the youngest of six children, to Royce and Arlene Sanders. The family moved to Redwood City, California where Steve grew up and attended grade school at Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Sequoia High School. He continued his education at Foothill College. In his twenties, Steve was employed as security for Mervyn’s Department Store and Home Depot. After which, he worked for a time with his brother-in-law in construction before starting his 25-plus years in engineering at Sensor Concepts, Inc. (SCI) in Livermore, where he also resided.