Steven “Steve” Sanders passed away peacefully surrounded by his siblings on April 25, 2023, after a year and a half battle with cancer. Steve fought hard and valiantly to beat his illness and was taken from us too soon at only 58.
Steve was born in Roswell, New Mexico on Sept. 14, 1964, fighting his way into our world six weeks prematurely, as the youngest of six children, to Royce and Arlene Sanders. The family moved to Redwood City, California where Steve grew up and attended grade school at Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Sequoia High School. He continued his education at Foothill College. In his twenties, Steve was employed as security for Mervyn’s Department Store and Home Depot. After which, he worked for a time with his brother-in-law in construction before starting his 25-plus years in engineering at Sensor Concepts, Inc. (SCI) in Livermore, where he also resided.
Starting in the third grade Steve became very interested in basketball and played for his grade school’s team. As the youngest in the family, he learned to hold his own while playing “Horse” with his siblings on the backyard basketball court. He has always been an avid Golden State Warriors fan and loved to join watch parties cheering loudly with his friends.
While in his 20’s Steve took an interest in the martial arts and for many years was a devoted student of Aikido where he became a black belt. Early in his 50s, Steve took up ballroom dancing and enjoyed traveling to compete in events. Throughout the years, Steve has traveled to many places and enthusiastically shared pictures and his appreciation of the sights he had seen. Alaska and Hawaii were very special to him.
Steve really enjoyed living his life, socializing, golfing, cooking, barbecuing, entertaining, wine tasting, and would often refer to himself as a “foodie.” He enjoyed nothing better than to create a great meal for family or friends and have the perfect wines to share, this was pure enjoyment for him. He was a wine enthusiast, whose knowledge was vast and his wine bottles plentiful. He enjoyed the many wine clubs he joined. A while back, he decided he wanted to share his love for wine with others and volunteered in the tasting room on the weekends at Tenuta Winery.
Steve was funny, compassionate, kind, generous and could brighten anyone’s day with his smile. He was a very gregarious man who loved his routine and his favorite Livermore hangouts. He loved to exercise at 24 Hour Fitness several times a week where he had made many friends, and the highlight of his workout was a nice long hot sauna. On his weekends he looked forward to spending his mornings having breakfast and reading his paper at Panama Bay Coffee in downtown Livermore, where he enjoyed talking to the employees and people watching. In the evenings and further up the street, Steve favored Fondue and always made himself quite at home enjoying his friendships and camaraderie there, in particularly with Bobbi.
Steve was a dedicated and loyal employee who loved working at SCI, which he considered his extended family. He was authentically and wholeheartedly there for those in his life and made many dear and close friendships through work; which often included their family members. He enjoyed sharing stories about his friends and how each of them held a very special place in his heart. Steve was also very proud of the accomplishments of the company he worked for and its mission in supporting our military. He was truly happy that he was able to interact with customers and had been a part of their successes.
We know that Steve is now in the loving arms of his parents and sister Patricia Hutchison who preceded him in death. Steve will be forever loved and missed by his siblings and their spouses, Michele Sanders (Brock), Michael Sanders (Michelle), Pam Rice (Jim), Cindy Antoniazzi (Dino), and his nieces and nephews, Jenny Cantwell (Kentin), Christina Rice, Alexander Antoniazzi, Emily Antoniazzi, Becky Hutchison, Keith Sheehan, and his great-nieces Emilia Cantwell and Annabeth Alvarez.
Those who were lucky enough to know Steve and have him in their life will be forever touched by him. Steve would want each of us to go on living and loving life, as he so passionately did. He will be dearly missed and always in the hearts of his SCI extended family, friends, and colleagues.
Services will be private. Per Steve’s request, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children (Tax ID 36-2193608), 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida, 3607 for the use and benefit of Shriner’s Children’s Northern California.