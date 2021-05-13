Steven (Steve) unexpectedly passed on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, at home.
He was 57 and grew up in Livermore. Steve had many handles and was also known as Gasoline, Merle, Tuxedo, Big Daddy, and the Livermore Okie to family and friends.
Born Aug. 31, 1963, in Livermore, to Frank and Betty Fallon, Steve attended St. Michael’s School, where he was an altar boy. He attended Livermore High and played football and baseball. Steve graduated with the Class of ’81.
Steve played soccer, Pop Warner Football, CYO Basketball and Babe Ruth Baseball. Baseball was his favorite sport. He was an avid San Francisco Giants fan, as well as a Pittsburgh Steeler fan. His senior year in high school, baseball scouts noticed Steve for his pitching ability and he played on a Triple A baseball team out of Ogden, Utah, for a couple of months.
Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson was one of Steve’s best friends since high school. One of Steve’s most memorable moments was attending Randy’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, with his Mom.
For almost two decades, Steve worked for Groth Bros. and for Reagan Bros. Christmas Trees. He developed many lifelong friendships while working for both of these local establishments. There are so many stories to be told, from the paint booth at Groth Bros. to the flocking booth at Reagan Bros. Steve enjoyed spending time with his family and reminiscing. Every now and then, he would belt out a classic country tune from the likes of Buck Owens or Roger Miller, just to name a few.
Steve loved helping his dad at the Livermore Rodeo. In fact, one year, he competed in the Wild Cow Milking with Tim Peterson. Unfortunately, the cow got the best of Steve.
He was a member of the Golden Sons of the Native West, Parlor 96. In addition, Steve was a deer hunter and enjoyed hunting deer locally and out of state with his dad.
Steve is survived by his mother, Elizabeth (Betty) (Miller) Fallon; sister, Tammy Fallon; nieces, Fallon Frisby and Mallory Quintoa; uncles, George Fallon, Russell Miller, and Donald Nolte; aunts, Sue Miller and Kathy Miller; cousins, Kathleen (Fallon) Neal, James (Pete) Fallon, Kevin Fallon (Stephanie), and Jennifer (Miller) Pereira (Frank); and lifelong friend and honorary family member, Donald Ott. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Frank Fallon; maternal grandparents, Donald and Isabel Nolte; and paternal grandparents, James and Mary Fallon.
A memorial will be held at a later date and time. Donations can be made to the Native Sons of the Golden West, Parlor 96.
On a final note, “Thanks for the memories!”