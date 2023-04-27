OBIT - Susan E. Benton Schock.jpg

Susan E. Benton Schock passed away at 84 years in Pleasanton, California on April 12, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She had been suffering from a stroke complicated by pneumonia. 

She was born in Monticello, New York, to her parents Alvin O. Benton and Elizabeth Scriber. She graduated from Monticello High School in 1956 and then attended State Teachers College in Potsdam, New York, followed by Boston University, where she majored in art. She was an accomplished artist, musician (piano and chorus) and writer. Her many oil paintings of landscapes and flowers are cherished by her family and friends. She sang in various choral groups in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the San Francisco Bach Choir. 