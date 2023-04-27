Susan E. Benton Schock passed away at 84 years in Pleasanton, California on April 12, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She had been suffering from a stroke complicated by pneumonia.
She was born in Monticello, New York, to her parents Alvin O. Benton and Elizabeth Scriber. She graduated from Monticello High School in 1956 and then attended State Teachers College in Potsdam, New York, followed by Boston University, where she majored in art. She was an accomplished artist, musician (piano and chorus) and writer. Her many oil paintings of landscapes and flowers are cherished by her family and friends. She sang in various choral groups in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the San Francisco Bach Choir.
Later in life, she accelerated her writing career and spent over 60 years researching and publishing family genealogy, including ancestors back to the 12thcentury, for both her family and her husband’s. Her genealogical volumes today number over 70. She was the granddaughter of Adelbert M. Scriber, the longtime editor and publisher of the Republican Watchman newspaper in Sullivan County, New York, which had been initiated before there was a U.S. Republican political party. A.M. Scriber served as a presidential elector in 1936.
Susan married Robert N. Schock from Kiamesha Lake, New York in 1959. They raised three children, Pamela, Patricia and Christina, and have three sons-in-law, David, Gary, and Peter and four grandsons. She was devoted to the upbringing of her daughters, who are all accomplished professionals. She also is survived by two siblings, Alvin O. Benton Jr. and Jeanne E. Benton, three first cousins and one aunt. She was predeceased by an infant brother, Adelbert Benton.
Susan has many close friends and was a thinker with strong well-formulated ideas and no reluctance to state them. A private service and burial will be arranged at a later date in Glen Wild, New York.