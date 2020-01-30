Susan Elizabeth Ewing Haley passed away peacefully in her home in Livermore, California, on Jan. 24, 2020, surrounded by family. She was 62.
Susan was born to Mary Lou (Haseloh) and Earl Ewing in Hastings, Nebraska, on January 13, 1958. She grew up in Harvard, Nebraska, with siblings Jane, Anne, and Carl. She graduated in 1976 from Harvard High School.
Susan graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University with a degree in music in 1980. She continued her education at the University of Maryland, earning a dual Master’s Degree in library science and colonial history.
Susan married Robert Haley on Aug. 22, 1992. She worked as a supervisory museum curator for the National Park Service Archives and Records Center at Golden Gate National Recreation Area in San Francisco until her death.
She was an active member of the Little Brown Church of Sunol.
Susan is survived by her husband, Robert; her two children, Laura and Sean; siblings Jane Boilesen (Eugene) of Lincoln, Nebraska; Anne Dunlap (Richard) of Geneva, Florida; and Carl Ewing (Joyce) of Lincoln; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made in her honor to local youth music programs.
Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m., at the Little Brown Church of Sunol, 141 Kilkare Road, Sunol. A memorial will be held in Harvard at a later date.