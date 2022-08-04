Susan, 56, of Livermore, peacefully departed this earth on July 25, 2022, surrounded by her beloved family. She leaves behind her husband, David Day of Livermore; parents,Marilyn and Stan Kingma of Roanoke, Virginia; brothers, Dave Kingma of Livermore and Joseph Kingma of Daleville, Virginia, plus many extended family members.
She was a dear friend to many people. Susan cherished those “sacred moments” when conversations turned to deep, real sharing. She enjoyed music and loved to dance. Above all, Susan was a passionate follower of Jesus Christ, and because of that, an accomplished and gifted lover of people. She believed that real faith in God was expressed in giving to others.
Susan earned a bachelor’s degree in fashion merchandising and design from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Wheaton College. During her undergraduate years, she was active in Campus Crusade for Christ and a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She started her ministry with Young Life in Northern Virginia, advancing to Area Director. Susan continued working with Young Life in Toledo, Ohio, assisting her first husband, Jim Hudson, the Area Director. Her work with Young Life continued in Chicago, Illinois, where she started her career as a marriage and family therapist.
Her passion for helping others took Susan to Charlottesville, Virginia, where she helped start Clear River, a vibrant and progressive church. She served as worship leader, giving expression to her musical abilities and tapping her giftedness in leading music. While there, she also built a thriving counseling practice.
Susan moved to Livermore, California, where she continued as a marriage and family therapist. Her passion for fashion merchandising was reignited when she was introduced to Cabi, a clothing company with the creed “affecting lives through relationships.” As a successful stylist for Cabi, that’s exactly what she did! She often entertained at her home, where she was known for creating outstanding meals and hosting delightful fashion shows for her cherished Cabi friends.
She began practicing at Community Christian Counseling, where she met her second husband, Dr. David Day. Her life and practice flourished as she deeply loved others, providing life-changing experiences and healing. Susan impacted hundreds of lives. She departed this life all too soon. Please pray for advancements leading to the cure of ovarian cancer.
A celebration of Susan’s life will be held at 11 a.m. PT, Saturday, August 6 at Cornerstone Fellowship, 348 North Canyons Parkway, Livermore, California. 94551. A second celebration of life and internment will be held in Roanoke, Virginia, date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, www.ocrahope.org.