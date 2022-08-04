OBIT - Susan Kingma Hudson Day.jpg

Susan, 56, of Livermore, peacefully departed this earth on July 25, 2022, surrounded by her beloved family. She leaves behind her husband, David Day of Livermore; parents,Marilyn and Stan Kingma of Roanoke, Virginia; brothers, Dave Kingma of Livermore and Joseph Kingma of Daleville, Virginia, plus many extended family members.

She was a dear friend to many people. Susan cherished those “sacred moments” when conversations turned to deep, real sharing. She enjoyed music and loved to dance. Above all, Susan was a passionate follower of Jesus Christ, and because of that, an accomplished and gifted lover of people. She believed that real faith in God was expressed in giving to others.