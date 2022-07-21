Susan (Suzie) was born in Phoenix, Arizona to Cliff and Ada Eppler. She was the older of two children. She graduated high school in Kearny, Arizona as a Salutatorian in 1963. She continued her education at the University of Arizona, majoring in Home Economics. Susan met her husband Jim while attending the University of Arizona. They were married in Globe, Arizona in 1968.
They traveled to Fort Knox, Kentucky where Jim began his military career. Susan moved back to Tucson after Jim was sent to Vietnam. After his return, Susan stayed with Jim in Tucson while he attended graduate school. In 1972, Susan moved to Livermore, California where Jim began work at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Susan remained in Livermore until her death. She died with her son and husband of 54 years at her bedside.
Susan enjoyed many years of camping with her husband, and later, with their son Marc. She was an avid reader, and she also loved to be with her friends. Her smile could light up a room. She is remembered for her wonderful smile and the happiness she brought to people around her. Prior to her declining health, Susan was active in the Northern California Corvette Association, where she and Jim attended many Corvette events throughout California. She was very much in love with her husband, son and grandsons.
Susan was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her father, Cliff Eppler and her mother, Ada Eppler. Susan is survived by her husband Jim Wells; brother Larry Eppler; son Marc Wells; and grandsons Logan and Cameron Wells.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Wells family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.