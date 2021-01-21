Susan Wiel Wreden passed away on Jan. 4, 2021, at the age of 78.
She was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. Born in San Francisco, California on Aug. 23, 1942, she graduated in 1960 from Lowell High School, and married Carter Wreden on Nov. 14, 1965. She moved to Livermore, California, in 1965.
She enjoyed being one of the pioneers of the modern-day soccer mom. While there were no minivans, she was rocking the station wagon. She volunteered for more than a decade on fundraising efforts for the San Francisco PBS Station, KQED. She was an avid collector of dolls.
She is survived by her husband, Carter; two sons, Christopher and Jeffrey; daughters-in-law, Lori and Ellie; grandchildren, Sofia, Ava, Grace, Ledya and Gus; and by her brother, Steve, and his wife, Karen.