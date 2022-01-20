Sybil Pauline Allen was born on Feb. 11, 1933, in Humphrey, Arkansas.
She was the middle-child and only girl in a family of five children. She helped her family by picking cotton in the fields they sharecropped. She grew up surrounded by her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins sharing stories and meals around their kitchen table.
She married the love of her life, Vernon, on Oct. 20, 1950. Together with their two-year-old daughter, Judy, they came to California in 1954, settling close to family in Livermore. Their daughter, Cindy, was born in July 1956, completing their family.
Sybil, better known as Mom, Nonnie, Mrs. Allen, or Aunt Sib, built a life filled with love, laughter, family, and friends in Livermore for 65 years. In 2015, she made the move to Manteca to be closer to her daughter, Cindy, son-in-law, Rich, and their family.
Sybil’s life was centered around family. Family meant everything to her, and she spent every moment she could with them. Family to Sybil was not just relatives, but also those close friends who became her “chosen” family. She never missed a birthday, sporting event, or celebration. There was never a reason too small to get together to share a meal and spend time.
Her outgoing and young-at-heart spirit made everyone around her feel at home. Southern hospitality shone out of her like sunbeams. Family and friends could count on Sybil anytime they needed a helping hand, a listening ear, or a spontaneous travel buddy for a fun day trip. Sybil never met a stranger or a baby she didn’t like (they loved her right back, too). According to her, the sun rose and set on her family. They were her pride and joy.
Food was Sybil’s love language. Her fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, and biscuits and gravy could rival any restaurant fare. Her grandchildren loved her breakfasts, nobody could cook eggs like their Nonnie. There was never a shortage of food to feed your soul at Sybil’s house.
Once breakfast was cleaned up, lunch preparations would begin, once lunch was cleaned up, Sybil would begin getting ready for supper. A pitcher of sweet tea was always on the counter and a treat would always be in the fridge or freezer. Friends and family could never eat just one serving of any meal; Sybil would be helping your plate with seconds before you even finished your first plate.
While the inside of Sybil’s home was filled with friends, family, and the most amazing food, the outside was surrounded by immaculate gardens. At both her home in Livermore and at her new home in Manteca, her gardens blossomed and bloomed. There was not a flower or plant that Sybil did not know the name of or how to take care of. She took great care to ensure her yards were expertly tended and every plant received just the right amount of love. Sybil’s garden also included tomatoes, onions, and herbs. She had a friendly competition with her son-in-law, Rich, about who could grow the largest tomatoes and onions.
Sybil leaves behind her daughter, Judy (Burke) Phillips of Arlington, Washington; her daughter, Cindy (Rich) Patters of Manteca; and her granddaughters, Ashley (Chris) Adams, Allison (Shane) Prince, and Chelsea Patters. Her very best buddy was her great-grandson, Grant Adams. Sybil also had a large extended family of nieces and nephews and many friends that were part of her chosen family.
Sybil joined her loving husband, Vernon, in heaven after 20 years apart, on Dec. 16, 2021. Her family and friends will miss her beyond measure. There will always be an important piece of their lives missing, but they take comfort in knowing Sybil is reunited with Vernon once again.
A memorial service will be held at Callaghan’s, 3833 East Ave., in Livermore, on Jan. 21, at 3p.m. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Allen family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at callaghanmortuary.com.