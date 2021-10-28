Taylor Johnathan Cox, age 32, passed away Oct. 3, 2021 due to accidental death. He was born Nov. 4, 1988 at Valley Memorial Hospital in Livermore, California, son of Blane R. Cox and Lisa J. Lewis.
Taylor was raised in both Livermore and Pleasanton, California. In his youth Taylor played football, basketball and golf. Taylor truly enjoyed spending time at the beach skimboarding, surfing or just hanging out to the sounds and views of the ocean with friends. What Taylor was truly wonderful at was making his family and friends laugh. Always so thoughtful, affectionate and loving to his family. He also loved to write at such a young age; many times, making his own very special greeting cards for family.
Taylor graduated from high school in Livermore. After graduating, he served in the U.S. Armed Forces, Navy from April 2009 thru April 2013 with an honorable discharge. While in the Navy he started writing his first book “Transient Joy.” This book was published by Null, Feb. 14, 2011. After Taylor's service in the Navy, he hiked the Pacific Crest Trail with his best friend Nick Livigni. They started this hike on April 22, 2013 in Campo, Mexico and came close to finishing but needed to end it early due to extreme weather on Sept. 20, 2013 in Gold Bar, Washington on Stevens Pass.
Taylor then moved to Venice, California to start pursuing his dream of being a writer. Once settled in, he attended Santa Monica College and earned his AA in film studies. He then attended Loyola Marymount University and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude in screenwriting, May 2018.
After graduating college Taylor began writing his second book "Americana Curse" which was published by Austin Macauley Publishers, Feb. 26, 2021. In the process of writing his book, Taylor became an author, screenwriter and co-founder of @Channelthesun; a creative platform for collaborations with other artists worldwide. While working with this group of people he made his first film "PULL." It was a biographical documentary of personal dreams through life's tragedies and triumphs. Over the past year Taylor moved up north towards the Mendocino Coast to focus more on his writing. He was in the process of starting his third book and deciding on his next adventure.
Taylor is survived by his mother, Lisa Lewis and stepfather Mike Lewis; his brother Ryan Cox and his sisters, Katy Nuno and Kristen Doran. He also leaves his grandmother Eleanor Cox as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of life service will be held to remember Taylor on, Sunday Nov. 7, 2021 at 1 p.m., at Wente Vineyards outdoor terrace lawn and event center, 5050 Arroyo Road, Livermore, California, 94551. ALL are welcome, come casual as that's what Taylor would enjoy. Lunch to follow. Please RSVP, if possible, to 209-624-9897 (call or text.)