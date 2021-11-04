Terri Jean (Long) LaManna age 58 passed away Oct. 5, 021. She was born on Aug. 7,1963 in Orange, California. Terri was raised in Midland, Texas. After high school she enlisted in the United States Navy in Amarillo Texas. While enlisted she trained with the Naval Air Flight crew, had many adventures and ultimately received her wings while enlisted. She served for a total of seven years; five enlisted and two in the Naval Reserve. She ended her service in the Reserves in 1993 in Alameda California.
Terri met the love of her life Perry LaManna on March 22,1992, and they were married in 1996. Settling in Livermore they started a family and raised their two sons in Livermore, California. Terri returned to school and received her bachelor's degree in nursing in 1997. She worked in the medical field as a nurse for 24 years. She worked at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Berkeley, California, and Kaiser Permanente in Walnut Creek, California. While at Kaiser she received status as a staff-four nurse.
Terri was essential in creating and developing a program that would enhance the work being done at Kaiser Permanente’s Walnut Creek Maternal Child Health Department in supporting families of pregnancy and infant loss. She became a bereavement coordinator and facilitated family connections with team members to support and help families managing an expectant loss of their pregnancy or child.
Terri was passionate about the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and palliative care. Terri felt two of her greatest accomplishments were that of a devoted wife and mother, who would do anything for those whom she loved. She was passionate about many things in life, and none were above her sons. She cherished time with them and encouraged them to do all things they were passionate about. She will be remembered for the love she had for her family, her service to our country, her passion for life, endless hours of boating, sewing, painting and volunteering with the Special Olympics, as well as other various organizations.
She enjoyed running 5k and 10k races, traveling with her family and friends as well as critiquing local wines while spending time with friends. Terri had a quick wit, infectious laugh, generous easy spirit and a loyal heart. Her compassion for others was unparalleled, and truly a gift to so many.
Terri was the fourth child to Marilyn and John Long. Terri is survived by her husband of 25 years, Perry LaManna; sons Antonio LaManna, Nico LaManna; stepdaughter Vanessa Aldana (Sean); father John Long; siblings Sheri and Keith Long; half-sister Melanie Howard (Sean); stepbrother Mike Burnett (Jill); stepsisters Lisa Magee (Dan), Rena Boyles, Toni Burnett, Tricia Smith; five grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. Terri was preceded in death by her mother Marilyn; brother Allen Long; and sister Vicki long.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m., at Valley Community Church, 4455 Del Valle Parkway, Pleasanton, California.