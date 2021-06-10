Thelma Madrid passed away on May 21, 2021, at the age of 94.
She was born in Litchfield, Nebraska, and as a young child was raised by her Grandmother and Grandfather on the family farm. She was loved and spoiled by her five uncles and two aunts.
At the age of 10, Thelma moved to California with her mother Mabel. While attending Hayward High School, she met her future husband, Peter Madrid. It was a fast romance, and the two were married on March 26, 1943, in Reno, Nevada.
While Peter was away in the Navy during WWII, Thelma worked at the shipyards in Oakland. They raised their five children in Hayward, California (Irene, Susan, Tony, Mark, and Frank). Thelma was the heart of the family, making all their adventures a possibility. This included running a motel in Reno with five small children while Peter worked construction in California during the week.
The family took RV trips in which they water skied or snow skied almost every weekend. Thelma cooked and organized to make these large family trips possible.
In 1971, she and Peter purchased the Del Valle Tennis Club in Livermore, California. Thelma ran the club with her loyal poodle, Gus. In the early 2000s, Thelma who was well into her 80s, began babysitting her great-grandchildren multiple days a week.
In her later years, you could find Thelma in one of three favorite places, on the porch, in the kitchen, or in their garden. Thelma hosted weekly dinners, as well as all holidays, well into her 80s. Her house was “home” to all her family. She loved to sit on her porch and watch and enjoy everything going on around her (family, hummingbirds, strangers, and her garden). She instilled and ingrained a sense of home and family into all that she loved.
One of her biggest passions was babies and children; especially her own nine grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She fed, bathed, guided, supported, and loved multiple generations. Even in her late stages of dementia, Thelma was happy and smiling, especially when surrounded by her family.
We are so thankful for the kindness and support she received by all the staff at Rosewood Gardens and Hope Hospice in her last phase of life.
She was proceeded in death by her husband of 76 years, Peter, and son Mark, who we know are welcoming her with loving arms. She will be missed by all but left an amazing legacy of love and support to guide all that she has left behind.