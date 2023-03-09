OBIT - Theodore Frank Graver.png

Theodore Frank Graver, 96, passed away peacefully at his home of 68 years in Livermore California on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Ted led a very happy, active life filled with family, friends and many activities which included golf, watching grandchildren and great grandchildren playing sports, traveling with his wife Marilyn, and socializing!!

He was born Sept. 6, 1926, to William and Francis Graver in Chicago, Illinois. He joined the Navy in 1944 where he served in World War II and was honorably discharged in 1947 as a machinist mate second class. Ted was then called back to service in 1950 during the Korean War and honorably discharged once again in 1952 as a machinist mate second class.