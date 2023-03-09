Theodore Frank Graver, 96, passed away peacefully at his home of 68 years in Livermore California on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Ted led a very happy, active life filled with family, friends and many activities which included golf, watching grandchildren and great grandchildren playing sports, traveling with his wife Marilyn, and socializing!!
He was born Sept. 6, 1926, to William and Francis Graver in Chicago, Illinois. He joined the Navy in 1944 where he served in World War II and was honorably discharged in 1947 as a machinist mate second class. Ted was then called back to service in 1950 during the Korean War and honorably discharged once again in 1952 as a machinist mate second class.
Ted worked at AT&T as a phone installer where he met the love of his life, Marilyn Mae Tracy. Marilyn and Ted were married on June 17, 1955 and they were lucky to have celebrated over 54 years together while raising their children. After 40 years at AT&T, Ted retired as a manager and opened a telephone wiring business for almost seven years. Known for his unconditional love of his family, being a diehard sports fan, ability to make those around him feel important, and ever evolving social views, Ted Graver was loved and will be missed by many!
Ted is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; and grandsons, Joshua Graver and Matthew Graver.
Ted is survived by children Maureen Kromis, Sandra Wyatt, Kurt Graver and Scott Graver; grandchildren Cari Pagniello, Dani Matt, Catherine McLaughlin, Rodger Kromis, Alan Graver, Jennifer Kinney, and Derek Graver; great-grandchildren Josh, Tori, Parrish, Phoenix, Payton, Emma, Abigail, Lucas, Tessa, Collin, Connor, Cora, Jake, and Max; great-great-grandchildren Delilah and Aria.
Ted Graver will be laid to rest next to his wife, Marilyn, at the San Joaquin National Cemetery in Santa Nella this spring.