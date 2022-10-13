Theodore (Ted) Midtaune

Theodore (Ted) Midtaune

Theodore (Ted) Midtaune, 83, of Livermore, California passed away on the evening of Sept. 23, 2022, in his home with family at his side.

Ted was born on Jan. 12, 1939, in Faribault, Minnesota, the first child of Theodore and Harriett Midtaune. He graduated from Trimont High School in Trimont, Minnesota, where he was a talented, multisport athlete.