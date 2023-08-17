OBIT - Teresa Fierro.jpg

Our beloved wife and mother Theresa Jean Fierro passed away peacefully at age 79 on March 19, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband Ernie, son Richard, daughter Lisa, and two adorable Maltipoo puppies that brought her so much comfort and love. She is also survived by sisters Diane Sarracino (Richard Sarracino) and Judy Schokamsky, brothers Will and Ken Jaramillo (Susan Jaramillo), and numerous cousins, uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.

Theresa was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Ruth and Walter Jaramillo, the oldest of six children. She went to nursing school for a year and then joined Mountain Bell Telephone as a customer service representative.