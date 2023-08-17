Our beloved wife and mother Theresa Jean Fierro passed away peacefully at age 79 on March 19, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband Ernie, son Richard, daughter Lisa, and two adorable Maltipoo puppies that brought her so much comfort and love. She is also survived by sisters Diane Sarracino (Richard Sarracino) and Judy Schokamsky, brothers Will and Ken Jaramillo (Susan Jaramillo), and numerous cousins, uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
Theresa was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Ruth and Walter Jaramillo, the oldest of six children. She went to nursing school for a year and then joined Mountain Bell Telephone as a customer service representative.
While vacationing in California in 1963 she met Ernie, love blossomed, and the following year on July 4, they were married.
She worked for the Pacific Telephone Company, in California until the children were born, and then devoted herself to raising the family.
As the children grew older, she joined Quaker State Oil Company, developing computer maintenance programs for new car dealers. After a few years she earned a sales territory calling on car dealers selling them oil and automobile maintenance products. She loved her work and was very successful, earning recognition and several awards throughout her 20-year career.
After retirement she developed her gift of computer crafting skills which brought her great joy.
Her hobby was creating beautiful and intricately designed cards and restoring old photographs.
Family and friends loved receiving her specially designed cards for their memorable events.
Theresa loved our family motor home trips in California and Oregon. Visiting lakes and water skiing were favorite camping activities.
She loved to travel, and trips to Australia, France and Italy were especially memorable. Getaways to Las Vegas were always on the calendar, she loved the glitter and glow of the city fabulous shows, and many hours on the slot machines.
Theresa’s loved basketball, and her favorite team was the Golden State Warriors. She attended many games, and her favorite players were Barron Davis, Captain Jack, and of course Stephen Curry. Her greatest exasperation was players missing free throws.
Theresa was a gracious and beautiful woman who loved life and was the light and heart of our family. She touched the hearts of everyone she met with love, joy and happiness.
She had a beautiful smile, loved to laugh and enjoyed hosting family holiday gatherings. Above all, she loved her family and showered them with love, thoughtfulness and generosity.
We will miss her every day, and she will live forever in our hearts with treasured memories.
There will be a memorial service Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m., at Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Avenue, Livermore.