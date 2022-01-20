Thomas Brendan Hickey, a longtime resident of Livermore, California, passed away on Jan. 9, 2022.
Thomas was born in Mountain Knocknagree, County Cork, Ireland, June 18, 1940. He was the third of 13 brothers and sisters. He began the journey to the west (San Francisco, California) in 1958. Meeting his wife Bridget in 1960, and later marrying in 1962. They were blessed with five children, moving to Livermore, California in 1972.
He was preceded in death by his son Patrick Hickey in 2021. Thomas is survived by his wife Bridget, sons Daniel, Thomas Jr., Michael and daughter Mary (Daniel Wilson); five grandchildren Tiffany, Craig, Danielle, Jade, Brendan and three great-grandchildren Raelynn, Kaelee and Scott.
Thomas enjoyed working in the trades for over 40 years (Foster and Kleiser outdoor advertising company) and was a proud member of IBEW Local 595 Electricians. In retirement Thomas found himself spending time with family and friends, travelling to Tahoe, among other places. He was a huge sports fan; football (49ers) and soccer (Manchester United).
He was loved by many and will be missed by all. Vigil for Thomas will be at St. Charles
Borromeo Church, 1315 Lomitas Ave., Livermore, California on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, from 7 to 8 p.m. A Mass will follow on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Church 1315 Lomitas Ave., Livermore, California at 10:30 a.m. The Hickey family thanks all for your kindness and expressions of sympathy.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Hickey family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.