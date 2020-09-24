Thomas E. Palajac, 57, was born in Lynwood, California, on Jan. 15, 1963, and passed away in Livermore on Sept. 16, 2020.
He was raised in Huntington Beach and graduated from Huntington Beach High School in 1982. He moved to Livermore in 1985 and began a career as a network engineer. On May 17, 2008, he married Pamela Watson, and they made their home in Livermore.
Following a work furlough in 2014, he became a full-time caretaker for his parents until their passing in 2017 and 2018.
Tom thoroughly enjoyed gardening and reaping the harvests of his lemon trees, blueberry bushes and apple trees. When he was a youngster, he enjoyed fishing and truly embodied the character of Tom Sawyer by walking to the nearby pond barefoot. In high school Tom was a heavy-weight wrestler. In early adulthood, he was an avid cyclist and entrepreneur.
He was adept at taking on virtually all home-repair projects, did beautiful work and was a confirmed dog lover. He was a kind and selfless person and always a consummate host to visitors.
Tom is survived by his wife, Pamela Palajac of Livermore; his sisters and brothers and their spouses, Jennifer and Charles Landwehr of Taft, Mark and Jan Palajac of Livermore, Nancy and John Johnsen of Lathrop, Bill and Tara Palajac of Santa Cruz, and Stephanie and Todd Schwenk of Placerville; his uncle and his wife, Peter Palajac, Jr, and Patricia Palajac of San Diego; aunt, Patricia Hunter of Downey; brother-in-law, James Lucas of Livermore; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and their families; great nieces and great nephews; his wife’s parents, Thomas Campbell Watson, Jr., retired Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy, and Lynn Watson of Fleming Island, Florida; brother-in-law, Tom and Leslie Watson of Doylestown, Pennsylvania; and sister-in-law, Valerie Watson of Fleming Island, Florida.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Una Palajac; his sister, Josephine Lucas; nieces, Miracle Schwenk and baby Lucas; and nephew, Nick Palajac.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Graham-Hitch Mortuary in Pleasanton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Tom Palajac to the American Heart Association. A funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m., at Graham-Hitch Mortuary in Pleasanton. Father Mark Wiesner will be the celebrant. Burial will take place in the West Side District Cemetery in Taft.