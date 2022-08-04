Thomas Eastman, at the age of 71, passed away on Wednesday, July 20. Tom was a longtime resident of Livermore, California, and for over 40 years he was quite active in the communities of Livermore and Manteca.
He is survived by his loving wife Vonda Eastman; two daughters and their husbands, Melinda (Dennis) Homan and Tracy (Lance) Hatcher. Tom is also survived by his pride and joy, seven grandchildren; Randy Homan, Julia Homan, Kaitlin Larrabee, Austin Hatcher, Hailey Hutchinson, Dalton Hutchinson, Bella Marie Rose Larrabee and one great-granddaughter. He is survived by his brother and sisters, Gary Eastman, Sherry Eastman and Shelly Maas.