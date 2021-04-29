Tom Favero was born in the small town of Leechburg, Pennsylvania, the second son of Bart and Edna Favero.
After graduating from Leechburg High School in 1952, Tom spent a year at Brown University before he was drafted and served two years in the Army. Upon release from service, he transferred to Arizona State University to pursue his dream job as a P.E. teacher and coach. It was there he met the love of his life, Wendy Bowersock.
After college, Tom and Wendy married and moved to Riverside, California, where they started their family, and Tom began his 36-year career as an educator and coach (football, track, and briefly, baseball). They welcomed son Tom, followed by son Randy and daughter Jennifer. In 1962, they moved to San Luis Obispo, California, where Tom taught at SLO High. Daughter Melissa completed the family, and in 1968, a job at Granada High School in Livermore took the family further north.
In 1974, Tom left GHS for crosstown rival Livermore High, where he finished his career and retired in 1994. The last football game of his final season as a coach was played in the Oakland Coliseum, where the Livermore Cowboys played in the North Coast Section championship game. During halftime, Tom was honored to receive the NCS 1993 Coach of the Year award.
In retirement, Tom and Wendy moved to their mountain home in Twain Harte, California, where they lived until moving to Brentwood in 2015. As a retiree, Tom played golf (a lot of golf!). He and Wendy also enjoyed playing bridge, eating at their favorite restaurants and spending time in Maui (where Tom loved to play golf!).
Tom was patient and humble, a man of integrity. He didn’t just teach P.E. and coach sports; he taught and coached people, young men and women, often making personal connections as a mentor and guide, as someone who cared. Tom was a devoted, loving, and much-loved husband, father and grandfather. One of the greatest pleasures of his life was his grandchildren. He loved attending their sports games and performances and hearing about their travels and experiences.
Tom is reunited in Heaven with daughter, Melissa; parents, Bart and Edna; and brother, Joe. He is survived by his loving wife, Wendy; son, Tom Favero (Cristina); son, Randall Favero; daughter, Jennifer Bernstein (Ken); grandchildren, Lindsay and Cassie Favero and Kevin, Madison, Rebecca and Brett Bernstein.