Thomas Felter 

We are heartbroken to announce that Tom passed away at Stanford Valley Care Hospital on Aug. 2 of complications of multiple myeloma and amyloidosis. His wife, son, and daughter were at his bedside.
Tom was born in Oakland, California, the son of the late Richard and June Felter. He grew up in the Montclair neighborhood where he attended school but chose Lick-Wilmerding in San Francisco for high school because of their science emphasis. Tom received his undergraduate degree in physics from UC Santa Cruz where he spent his “junior year abroad” at UC Berkeley. He completed his PhD in physics at Brown University where he met his future wife, Ann, an undergraduate. Tom then went on to post-doctoral positions at UC Santa Barbara and California Institute of Technology. While at Cal Tech he spent four months in Novosibirsk, Russia as part of a research exchange program. He began his career working at Sandia National Laboratory for several years before moving across the street to LLNL for 11, and ultimately returning to Sandia, where he retired in 2017.
Tom’s childhood was filled with bike riding through the hills of Montclair, family skiing trips to the Sierras, backpacking trips, and summer vacations on the Russian River with family friends. He inherited his father’s talent for science and also learned drawing skills from his artist mother.
Tom and Ann married in January 1982 at the chapel at Brown University. They welcomed a daughter and two years later a son and raised their family in Livermore, California. Tom embraced his role as dad and actively participated in his children’s activities of swim meets, water polo games, Boy Scout outings, band concerts, UCLA rowing regattas, family camping and ski trips, and sailing, biking, and swimming on summer trips to Ann’s family beach house in Narragansett, Rhode Island.
In retirement, Tom found new interests as he served on the board of the Pedrozzi Scholarship Foundation, and joined a remote-control airplane club, the Sons in Retirement social group, and Robot Garden. He was passionate about environmental issues and social justice and was the key funder in a micro- lending project in Zambia that promoted the sale of solar lanterns and biofuel stoves in remote villages. The program expanded to support small farmers to improve crop yield. He became a close friend and partner to the local young man, Francis Mbewe, who spearheaded the program.
Tom relished the role of mentor in all situations whether it be at work, in community groups, personal friendships or recreational pursuits. He especially enjoyed helping his children with calculus and physics problems as high schoolers.
Tom was a kind, supportive, and patient man who deeply loved his family. He was curious and humble, loved learning and creative thinking, loved to tinker and design new things, and fully understood what was important in life. He said on multiple occasions that he had done everything he wanted to in life and was grateful. We will miss him dearly.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Ann, and loving family, daughter Elizabeth, son and daughter-in-law Greg and Kristin, granddaughter Beatrix, sister and brother-in-law, Susan Felter and Bill Mastin, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul and Mary Calner, three nephews and a niece, great-nephews and nieces, and many friends.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Felter family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com