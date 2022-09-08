Thomas Felter

We are heartbroken to announce that Tom passed away at Stanford Valley Care Hospital on Aug. 2 of complications of multiple myeloma and amyloidosis. His wife, son, and daughter were at his bedside.

Tom was born in Oakland, California, the son of the late Richard and June Felter. He grew up in the Montclair neighborhood where he attended school but chose Lick-Wilmerding in San Francisco for high school because of their science emphasis. Tom received his undergraduate degree in physics from UC Santa Cruz where he spent his “junior year abroad” at UC Berkeley. He completed his PhD in physics at Brown University where he met his future wife, Ann, an undergraduate. Tom then went on to post-doctoral positions at UC Santa Barbara and California Institute of Technology. While at Cal Tech he spent four months in Novosibirsk, Russia as part of a research exchange program. He began his career working at Sandia National Laboratory for several years before moving across the street to LLNL for 11, and ultimately returning to Sandia, where he retired in 2017.