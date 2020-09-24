Thomas Paul Zaremba, age 78, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in his home in Tracy, California, from complications of ALS.
Tom was born and raised in Stockton, California. His parents were Paul and Alene Zaremba.
Tom was a Graduate of Saint Mary’s High School in Stockton, California, in 1961. He was the proud owner of Z-Electric and worked as an honest and dedicated electrician in the Livermore area for over 40 years. Tom’s hobby and passion was creating wood-working projects in his home workshop. Tom loved traveling and taking cruises with his wife, Nancy, and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Terpening Zaremba; son, Mark Zaremba (Michelle); daughter, Gina Rothermel; step-sons, Mark Terpening and David Terpening (Star); eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; and sisters, Noel Hullen (Tim) and Donna Brehm (Larry); one nephew and three nieces; five great-nephews and three great-nieces; and one great-great-niece. His death is preceded by his parents, Paul and Alene; and stepson, Jerry Terpening.
A small, private funeral service will be held for Tom at Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward, California.