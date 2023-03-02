Thomas S. Cunningham passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 23, following a stroke. He was 79.
Thomas was born in Bakersfield, California on March 23, 1943. He grew up and attended schools in San Jose from elementary through college.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers. Tom leaves behind his adoring wife of 58 years, Barbara. He also leaves behind two adult daughters, Melissa (Mark) and Babette (Rob) as well as three grandchildren; Tatum, Riley and Ashton. He also leaves a brother-in -law, two sisters-in-law and many friends.
Thomas was employed by United Airlines for thirty-nine years, and was a proud member of RUAEA, a group of retirees from United.
We wish to thank staff and physicians at Stanford Hospital for their excellent care.
A celebration of life will take place at a future date.
