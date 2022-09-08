Thomas Williams, age 76, passed away Aug. 31. He is survived by his loving wife Monika; daughters Marion and Sandra; his son-in-law Mike; and countless friends.
Tom grew up in New Jersey and Florida. After joining the Air Force, he graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He then moved to Berlin, Germany and started his career as an aircraft mechanic. He later moved to Livermore, California, where he and his family lived for the last 46 years and he enjoyed all things outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and trap shooting.