Tiffani Teresa (Miller) Cooper

Oct. 2 will be the 20th anniversary of the passing of our only child, Tiffani. Her short life, bravely and gracefully lived despite having been diagnosed at UCSF in San Francisco at the age of seven on Christmas Day 1971 with a rare type of childhood cancer, deserves to be beautifully remembered. Tiffani entered eternal life 31 years later due to eventual side-effects from lengthy chemotherapy administered at such a young age. We are grateful the treatments allowed her to live a longer and happy life as a beloved daughter, a loving wife to John Cooper and a talented high school French teacher. We believe in Jesus’ promise of eternal life and that we will be together again. All our love, Mom and Dad, Larry and Janis (McWilliams) Miller.
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.
