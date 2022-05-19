Timothy Peter Evans passed peacefully on Sunday, May 8, 2022. He was at home surrounded by family. Tim was born in Helena, Montana to Boyce and Patricia Evans. Tim retired from Sandia National Lab, where he worked as a Patent Agent. Tim was a long-time member of Asbury United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda Evans, son Nicholas and daughter Laura, as well as his brother Christopher Evans.
A memorial service to celebrate Tim’s life will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4743 East Ave., Livermore, on May 21, 2022, at 11 a.m., followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall.