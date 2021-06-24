On Monday, June 14, 2021, Timothy Sean Thien, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 63.
Tim was born on Feb. 10, 1958, in Oakland, California, to Bernard and Marilou (Henrietta) Thien. He received his A.A. in computer-assisted design from Ohlone College in Fremont in 1978 and worked at US Windpower in its early days. Tim then worked in retail design and sales since 2003.
On July 21, 1984 he married Kim Marie Alvillar. Together, they raised a son, Andrew, and a daughter, Lindsey.
Tim was a gentle and compassionate person, always willing to take people for their word. His passion was sports, and he was dedicated to his San Francisco Giants (“Bye, bye, baby!”) and the 49ers (“Touchdown 49ers!). He coached his kids’ teams in basketball, baseball and softball, making sure that everyone played and grew from the experience.
He enjoyed working with his hands, building everything, from large structures like decks and storage huts to small items like model ships and doll houses. He loved being in the outdoors from an early age, enjoying Boy Scouts and family camping. He had an abiding passion for music, playing a deft clarinet, singing in choir, and listening to big band and doo wop music to lull him to sleep. He was a dedicated family provider, often working two jobs to ensure all was provided. He was beloved for his “dad humor,” warm smile and kind words.
Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Marilou. He is survived by his wife, Kim; his children, Andrew and Lindsey; his father, Bernie; his brother, Mike; and his sister, Katie.
Tim's visitation and funeral service were held at the Callaghan Mortuary and Livermore Crematory on June 17 and 18, respectively. Donations can be made in Tim's honor to the Giants Community Fund at jrgiants.org.