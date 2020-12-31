Toby J. Silva, age 43, was born in Livermore on Dec. 19, 1976, and passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2020, at 12:20 p.m., with family by his side.
Toby was raised by his father, Darrell Silva. He graduated from Del Valle High School in Livermore. Toby spent much of his spare time enjoying camping, playing Bingo, travelling, and spending time with family and friends. Toby especially loved spending time with his two pit bulls, Buddy and Roscoe.
Toby left a profound impact on the world – he was everyone’s friend and had a special way of making you feel loved, valued and important. He worked as the IT director at Legacy Real Estate in Fremont and built a reputable career in the technology industry helping and training thousands of real estate agents over two decades. He is most known for his infectious smile and distinct laughter. Just being next to Toby sparked immense joy in everyone.
Toby leaves behind his father, Darrell Silva, and step-mother, Pat Silva, of Escalon; mother, Peggy Hall of Pioneer; sister, Angela Gallagher of Stockton; nephew, Michael; nieces, Elissa and Chloe; Aunt Terry Butler of Livermore; Aunt Paula Bohannon of Sheridan, Wyoming; Uncle Ron Silva of Lathrop; Great Uncle Donald Kelly of Livermore; and many close cousins. Toby also leaves behind many devoted friends and loved ones from over 20 years in the real estate industry. Toby was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lloyd and Mary Corvello; Uncle Michael Butler; and his pit bulls, Buddy and Roscoe.
Toby is remembered as a son, brother, nephew, uncle, partner, best friend, teammate, mentor, role model, technology guru, and devoted Dad to his beloved pit bulls, Buddy and Roscoe.
Toby’s true and trusted friend at Legacy Real Estate, Judi Nield, honored Toby with a Celebration of Life on Dec. 10, 2020. The response from his family and his Legacy Real Estate family was overwhelming. Someone said, “Toby was an instant friend,” … so very true. He was an instant friend to all who met him. Toby was also known as a hero, a lifesaver, a guardian angel.
Your presence will be missed forever, Toby.