Resident of Livermore Todd Alexander Wieskamp was born on April 7, 1965, and passed on Oct. 2, 2021. He was 56 years old. He is mourned by his wife of 24 years, Barbara Franks Wieskamp, and his mother, Ayn Wieskamp. He was predeceased by his father, Ted.
Todd grew up in Livermore, California, He attended Livermore High School, where he participated in the cross-country team and played the cello in orchestra. Todd graduated from Livermore High School in 1983. In 1997 Todd married Barbara Anne Franks, his friend since high school, and they were married 24 years until his passing. They had no children.
Todd was a big strong guy and used his strength in jobs such as warehouse worker, security guard and bus and truck driver throughout the Bay Area. Todd was a fun guy who always smiled and laughed with everyone he met. He would tell jokes and stories and loved pun wars. Todd enjoyed hiking in the parks and camping in the Sierras. He enjoyed cooking, especially barbecuing, and he and his grills enlivened many picnics and campouts. He also loved big dogs, classic cars, and rock and roll. He loved sharing photos of his favorite cars, dog and places he had seen on his travels. He gave himself the nickname “Mooseman” to reflect his bigger-than-life spirit, and even put his nickname on his license plate.
Todd was a great help to his mother during his father’s final illness and after his passing. He did even more in this COVID-19 period. Todd was a devoted member of Alcoholics Anonymous with 30+ years of sobriety. He was always willing to serve as a mentor and helped counsel and support many people during difficult times in their lives. He counted his fellow AA members as his closest friends. Per Todd’s wishes, he has been cremated. Todd’s and his father Ted’s cremains will be spread at Brushy Peak Regional Preserve in the spring. Donations in Todd’s name may be made to The Regional Parks Foundation, which supports the East Bay Regional Park District. The Regional Parks Foundation P.O. Box 2527 Castro Valley, California, 94546. https://www.regionalparksfoundation.org Please indicate that the donation’s purpose is to add trees to the Brush Peak Staging Area Oak Grove. The family appreciates any donation to a charity of your choice.