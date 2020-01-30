Todd Chagnon, 51, passed away on Jan. 21. Todd was born in Oakland, California, and grew up in Pleasanton. He moved to Livermore in 1998.
Todd spent most of his career in the family business, the Monarch Truck Center in San Jose, California. In 2014, he joined his sister, Nicole Guetersloh, in running the business after the passing of their father, Richard Chagnon. Monarch meant the world to Todd, and he took pride in looking after the family business.
Todd is survived by his mother, Nanette (Bob) Dobrowski, of Byron, California, and his sister, Nicole (Tony) Guetersloh, of Pleasanton. He was a loving uncle to his niece, Haley Chagnon, and nephews, Aidan and Lathan Guetersloh.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life at 5 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Ave., Livermore. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater, California, or a favorite charity.