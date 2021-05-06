Tom James Silva, retired public utility serviceman and lifelong resident of Alameda County, died March 26,2021.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Sharon Silva; daughter and daughter-in-law Amy and Erin McCann; 1-year-old granddaughter Piper James McCann; brother and sister-in-law Allen and Sandy Silva; and nephews, Todd and Jim Silva.
Tom was born Jan. 9, 1942, in Oakland, California. He was the youngest son born to Elizabeth and Joseph Silva. As a young man, Tommy completed carpentry school and worked in truck and brake sales at Friction Materials. He drove across the country and coached basketball. Tommy enjoyed bowling, water skiing, and seeing Broadway plays.
In 1975, he married his beloved, Sharon, a bookkeeper at a local electrical supply house. He became a father in 1979. Tommy retired from PG&E in 2003 after 27 years of service. He was promoted to grandfather in 2020 and was affectionately know, as Papa Beep Beep.
Tommy enjoyed being someone others could depend on. He frequently donated his time, labor and knowledge of trades to family and friends. Tommy continued coaching basketball for many years with Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) and Pleasanton Middle School. He regularly attended his daughter’s high school sporting events and donated his backyard as a space for the homecoming float to be built.
Tommy enjoyed shopping, driving, photography and videography. He loved to make others laugh with his quick witted one-line comments. Tommy never missed an opportunity to demonstrate the value of perseverance, punctuality, and routine.
In his retirement, Tommy was a regular among the monthly ROMEOs lunch crew. He was proud to have participated in the Bay-to-Breakers three times, worked on the pit crew for Gilbert Motorsports, and to have become an amateur gardener.
Tommy was a devoted son, brother, uncle, and husband, a supportive father and grandfather. He was a loyal neighbor, friend, and family man. Tommy is deeply, deeply missed by all who knew him.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Suncrest Home Hospice, 42808 Christy St., #216, Fremont, CA, 94538, in his name.