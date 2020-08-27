Tommie E. Brown, 76, of Livermore, died surrounded by family on Aug. 11, 2020, due to a battle with ALS. He was born in Bakersfield, California. Tom graduated from Mount Diablo High.
School in Concord and went on to attend the University of California, Berkeley, on a football scholarship. He continued his love of sports by playing for the winning Cal Rugby program. Tom excelled and loved all aspects of sport. He played semi pro football, traveled the world playing rugby and coached his children in softball and baseball.
He married his best friend in life, Cathie Brown, whom he met at Cal. Tom is survived by his daughter, Amy; son, Jim; and five grandchildren, in whom he took exceptional pride.
The immediate family gathered last week to celebrate Tom with stories of his life and his favorite Russian vodka. Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the ALS Cure Project at charity.gofundme.com/als-cure-project.
