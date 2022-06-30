Tony Adrian Talbot, 48, passed away too soon on June 19, 2022, surrounded by his family. Tony was a very passionate man. He watched every football game shown on TV, especially the Patriots. Tony loved the Dodgers and going to Dodger Stadium. He also enjoyed travelling with his family and visiting friends.
Despite his diagnosis, he was not bitter, scared and had no regrets. His goal was to smile at everyone at the cancer clinic and hope to impact both their days with his brightness and light. Tony strived to do this in his everyday world as well and he was successful.
Tony was a wonderful husband, father and member of his community and is missed terribly by all who knew him.
He was a 1992 graduate of Livermore High and attended Las Positas College. Tony married his love, Sandy, in 2005, his second love, Max, was born in 2004. He worked many years at Beeb’s in Livermore. After many moves, Tony and his family settled down in Livermore and bought his grandmother’s home. Together the family owned and operated the best spa repair company in the world, Talbot Spa Repair.
Tony is survived by his wife, Sandy; his son, Max; his father, Chris, and bonus mom, Connie Talbot; his mother, Cindy, and bonus dad, Dr. Mike Alper; his siblings, Jenifer, Gina, Ian Overaas, Sam Alper and Emily Alper; nephews Quintin and Nathan; as well as friends he considered his brothers: Greg, Lance, Jonny, Jeff, Roger and Chad, and too many others to mention; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, grandparents, and cousins.
Tony was preceded in death by his grandparents Lee Talbot, Jean Talbot and Adrian and Beatrice Coover.
We are so grateful for all the love and support we have received from friends and family, and the kindness of strangers. We feel very fortunate that we are not walking this road alone. Thank you.
A celebration of life will be held at Beeb’s in Livermore on July 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join us wearing your favorite team colors. Special memories, photographs, etc. can be shared at tonytalbotmemories@gmail.com.
