Tracey L. (Smith) Quartaroli, loving wife, devoted mother and loyal friend, died on Wednesday, January 20, at the young age of 51, after losing her three-year, hard-fought battle with Stage IV colon cancer. She was at her home surrounded by her family and closest friends.
Tracey was born June 19, 1969, in Kanazawa, Japan, at the U.S. Naval base where both her father and mother were stationed. The family eventually returned to the states and resided in such places as Annapolis, Maryland, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Colorado Springs, Colorado, finally settling in San Jose, California.
Tracey attended Willow Glen High School and graduated in 1987. She continued her education at San Jose State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in advertising. She also met the love of her life in college, her husband, Brian. Her professional career included working at multiple Silicon Valley-based startup companies. She worked in the marketing departments and coordinated and managed trade show events, which she thoroughly enjoyed, as it allowed her the opportunity to travel the country, and she was highly successful at it!
Tracey and Brian married in 1999 and settled in Livermore, California. As they began to start a family, she set her corporate career aside to raise their two daughters – her true passion in life. Tracey longed to be a mother and she was a ‘Supermom.’ There was nothing that she wouldn’t do for her girls. She was dedicated to be an integral part of their upbringing and made sure they were the kindest, most well-rounded ladies they could be. She was extremely involved and spent much of her time volunteering at St. Michael School teaching special programs, being a room mom, and chaperoning field trips. She was also their Girl Scout troop leader and soccer coach, all while holding a part-time marketing position at Bishop Ranch Veterinary Center in San Ramon.
In more recent years, she became involved in the local chapter of NCL (National Charity League), a group of mothers and daughters that volunteer in the community.
Her hobbies included playing tennis, reading with her book club, gardening and enjoying her many wine clubs. More than anything, Tracey’s true calling was working with and caring for animals. In the past 20 years, she rescued and fostered hundreds of cats and dogs through her volunteer work with Tri-Valley Animal Rescue, SPCA and Ozzie Pound Puppies, to name a few. She was determined to find each and every one a happy and forever home.
Tracey was always game for anything and had a true zest for life! She enjoyed traveling with her family, spending time in Lake Tahoe and drinking red wine with good friends. She will always be remembered for her huge and generous heart, her kind and loving demeanor and unwavering devotion to her family, friends and animals.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Brian; daughters, Caitlyn (19) and Camryn (17); father, Brad Smith (Prescott, Arizona); sister, Penny Edlund (Stevenson, Washington); and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Langley (Phoenix, Arizona).
Tracey has asked in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA or St. Michael School (Livermore) in her honor.